Warriors' Stephen Curry: Posts first double-double of 2017-18

Curry finished with 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 win over the Nuggets.

Curry racked up his first double-double of the year Saturday by dishing out a season-high 11 dimes. Coming into the game, he was on pace to post his lowest assists per game (6.0) since 2011-12, when he averaged only 5.3 per contest.