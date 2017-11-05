Warriors' Stephen Curry: Posts first double-double of 2017-18
Curry finished with 22 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 win over the Nuggets.
Curry racked up his first double-double of the year Saturday by dishing out a season-high 11 dimes. Coming into the game, he was on pace to post his lowest assists per game (6.0) since 2011-12, when he averaged only 5.3 per contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Tweaks knee, returns to game Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sinks seven threes in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 in Friday's win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Team-leading scoring total in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid outing despite being cold from three•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Fined, won't face suspension•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...