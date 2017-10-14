Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 18 to close out preseason
Curry pitched in 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason win over the Kings.
The 29-year-old sharpshooter appears to already be in mid-season form, as he finished the exhibition slate with a 50.0 percent or better success rate from the field, including three-point range, over his last three exhibitions. Curry should once again serve as an elite source of scoring and three-pointers in particular, and he could be even more effective in his second full season playing alongside fellow perennial All-Star Kevin Durant.
