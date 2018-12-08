Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 20 points friday

Curry provided 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 105-95 win over the Bucks.

Both Curry and Kevin Durant missed their projections in this much-anticipated rematch, but they still did enough to get the job done on Friday. He's averaging 29.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds since returning from injury,

More News
Our Latest Stories