Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 20 points friday
Curry provided 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 105-95 win over the Bucks.
Both Curry and Kevin Durant missed their projections in this much-anticipated rematch, but they still did enough to get the job done on Friday. He's averaging 29.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds since returning from injury,
