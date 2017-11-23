Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 24 in double-digit loss

Curry tallied 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 loss to the Thunder.

Curry saw slightly less playing time than usual with the game essentially decided midway through the fourth quarter, but he was able maintain the hot hand he'd flashed in the prior two contests. The perennial All-Star shot at least 50.0 percent for the third consecutive game and also extended his season-opening streak of multiple threes to 17 games. Curry will look to help the Warriors quickly put the rare double-digit defeat behind them when they tangle with the Bulls on Friday night.