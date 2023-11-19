Curry recorded 25 points (8-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 40 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Curry returned to action after a two-game absence due to a right knee sprain. He didn't shoot particularly well from inside the arc but had his usual lethal stroke going from three-point range, nailing five triples on 11 attempts. Andrew Wiggins paced the Warriors with 31 points in the loss, marking the first time Curry has played this season and not led Golden State in scoring, but the sharpshooter's performance nonetheless eased concerns that the knee issue would hamper his play, especially since he was able to log 40 minutes on the court.