Curry provided 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over Boston.

Curry turned in his best scoring performance of the season and flirted with a double-double by dishing out nine assists, his best mark since Oct. 23 against the Blazers. He also had one of his best nights of the young campaign defensively, collecting a season-best four steals. The star point guard has looked strong in two appearances since returning from a left ankle sprain, tallying 51 points, 10 rebounds and 15 rebounds in 58 total minutes.