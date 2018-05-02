Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 28 points during spectacular return

Curry (knee) provided 28 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Golden State's 121-116 win over the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Curry entered the game for the first time at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter, and 11 seconds later, he'd drained the first of his five three-pointers on the night. The multi-time All-Star took off from there, scoring more than a point per minute on the floor while also offering solid production across the rest of the stat sheet. Now having gotten his first game since March 23 out of the way while playing a robust amount of minutes, Curry is likely to return to the starting five for Friday's Game 3.