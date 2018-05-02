Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 28 points during spectacular return
Curry (knee) provided 28 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Golden State's 121-116 win over the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Curry entered the game for the first time at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter, and 11 seconds later, he'd drained the first of his five three-pointers on the night. The multi-time All-Star took off from there, scoring more than a point per minute on the floor while also offering solid production across the rest of the stat sheet. Now having gotten his first game since March 23 out of the way while playing a robust amount of minutes, Curry is likely to return to the starting five for Friday's Game 3.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Coming off bench in return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Game 2•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Planning to play in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....