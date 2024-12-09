Curry supplied 30 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over the Timberwolves.

It was a vintage performance from Curry, capped by a three-pointer from nearly half-court just ahead of the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. While sore knees have caused the 36-year-old to sit out two of the Warriors' last six games, Curry's been productive when he's been on the court, scoring at least 23 points in each of his last five appearances and averaging 25.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 boards and 4.6 threes over that stretch.