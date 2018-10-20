Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 31 during Friday victory

Curry tallied 31 points (13-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in the Warriors' 124-123 win over the Jazz on Friday.

Curry served as the Warriors' second-leading scorer on the night behind Kevin Durant and has started the new season off with his shot locked in. He's now averaging 31.5 points on a 54.5 percent success rate from the field, including a stellar 55.6 percent from three-point range. Both Curry and Durant are averaging over 20 shot attempts per contest thus far, an encouraging sign for the fantasy prospects of the superstar duo. Curry will look to make it three straight 30-point tallies to open the season in a matchup versus the Nuggets on Sunday.