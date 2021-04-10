Curry totaled 32 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes in a loss to Washington on Friday.

The Warriors have struggled of late -- Friday's loss was their eighth in 10 games -- but the blame can hardly fall on Curry's shoulders. He has missed half of those losses, but in the games he has been able to play, the sharpshooter has averaged 35.6 points, 6.6 boards and 4.0 dimes per contest. Curry leads all NBA players with 4.7 three-pointers made per game.