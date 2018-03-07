Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 34 points in victory

Curry had 34 points (12-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assist,s three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 victory over the Nets.

Curry started as expected and appeared untroubled by his ankle injury. It was never considered to be too serious and he looked fine as he compiled a team-high 34 points on just 20 field-goal attempts. He continues to flirt with top three overall value and should be a beast moving forward as the Warriors push for the number one seed out West.