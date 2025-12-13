Curry finished with 39 points (14-28 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 127-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

The future Hall of Famer led all scorers on the night, but no other Warrior managed more than 16 points in the home loss. Curry missed the prior five games with a quadriceps bruise but looked fully healthy Friday, and he's been deadly when on the court over the last month. The 37-year-old point guard has topped 30 points in six of his last eight games dating back to Nov. 12, averaging 32.5 points, 5.6 threes, 4.4 assists, 4.3 boards and 1.0 steals over that stretch.