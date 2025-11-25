Curry produced 31 points (12-24 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 134-117 win over Utah.

The future Hall of Famer topped 30 points for a third straight start and the fifth time in his last six games. Curry did stumble to just nine points in the sixth contest, but he's otherwise been dialed in during that stretch, averaging 34.5 points, 6.2 threes, 4.2 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from beyond the arc.