Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in season-high 39 in Sunday's win
Curry scored 39 points (14-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Nets.
It was far from a perfect performance, as Curry committed seven turnovers and exited early after fouling out, but he set a new season high in points and carried the load on offense with Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined. Durant is expected back for Wednesday's game in Oklahoma City, so look for Curry's usage to return to what has become his new normal.
