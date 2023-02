Curry (rest) had 29 points (8-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Curry had his shot working from beyond the arc in this one, and he also turned in a rare double-digit rebounding night. The star point guard has been electric from downtown over his last seven contests, knocking down 44.6 percent of his attempts and averaging 5.3 made triples per contest over this stretch.