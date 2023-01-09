Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Curry (shoulder) participated in all portions of practice Monday, including scrimmage work, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Curry, who has been sidelined since suffering a partial dislocation of his left shoulder Dec. 14, resumed practicing with the Warriors this past Friday, going through 5-on-5 work that day. With the veteran point guard experiencing no setbacks coming out of the weekend, he was back on the court again Monday and appears to be closing in on a return to the lineup. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said last week that Curry was targeting a return to action Friday in San Antonio, so Tuesday's matchup with the Suns could mark the 12th and final game that the eight-time All-Star misses due to the injury.