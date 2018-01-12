Warriors' Stephen Curry: Practices Thursday, questionable Friday
Curry (ankle) went through practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's contest against the Bucks, Connor Letourneau of the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.
Curry missed Wednesday's contest against the Clippers after slipping on a wet spot during morning shootaround and tweaking his previously injured right ankle. It appears there's a fair chance it'll only be a one-game absence for the former MVP, however. More word on his status should emerge after Friday morning shootaround.
