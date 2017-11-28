Warriors' Stephen Curry: Practices Tuesday, questionable Wednesday

Curry (hand) went through practice Tuesday, but is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Curry missed Monday's game against the Kings along with Kevin Durant (ankle), which resulted in a loss. Though things are looking up for Curry considering he practiced Tuesday, it appears the coaching and medical staff don't want to jump the gun and rule him available on Wednesday. More updates on his status may arrive following that day's morning shootaround.