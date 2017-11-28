Warriors' Stephen Curry: Practices Tuesday, questionable Wednesday
Curry (hand) went through practice Tuesday, but is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Curry missed Monday's game against the Kings along with Kevin Durant (ankle), which resulted in a loss. Though things are looking up for Curry considering he practiced Tuesday, it appears the coaching and medical staff don't want to jump the gun and rule him available on Wednesday. More updates on his status may arrive following that day's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Monday, likely to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 27 points in victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Erupts for 33 in Friday's rout•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 24 in double-digit loss•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.