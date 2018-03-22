Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable for Friday
Curry (ankle) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Hawks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's been reported all week that Curry was on track to play in Friday's matchup with the Hawks after being sidelined for the last six games with a right ankle sprain, and the probable tag shows that nothing has changed for the MVP point guard. Expect an official update on Curry to come on Friday, but he should be ready to go without any limitations against Atlanta.
