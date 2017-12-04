Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable for Monday

Curry (hand) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Curry likely would have been omitted from the injury report if the Warriors weren't heading into the second half of a back-to-back set, but in any event, he doesn't appear to be in any serious risk of missing Monday's contest. The right hand contusion, which prevented him from playing Nov. 27 against the Kings, hasn't seemed to hinder him while he's suited up in each of the past three contests. Over that span, Curry is averaging 27.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 treys and 1.7 steals in 34.0 minutes per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3-point range.