Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable for Monday
Curry (hand) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Curry likely would have been omitted from the injury report if the Warriors weren't heading into the second half of a back-to-back set, but in any event, he doesn't appear to be in any serious risk of missing Monday's contest. The right hand contusion, which prevented him from playing Nov. 27 against the Kings, hasn't seemed to hinder him while he's suited up in each of the past three contests. Over that span, Curry is averaging 27.0 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 treys and 1.7 steals in 34.0 minutes per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3-point range.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Friday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...