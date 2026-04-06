Curry (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

After returning from a 27-game absence due to a right knee issue in Sunday's loss to Houston, Curry is expected to suit up for a second consecutive contest. The superstar came off the bench on a minutes restriction in his return, during which he posted 29 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes.