Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable for Tuesday
Curry is listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz with right shoulder soreness.
It's unsure when Curry suffered the injury, however the injury didn't seem to bother him on Saturday when Curry dropped a season-high 49 points over 37 minutes. The probable designation indicates the injury likely isn't anything serious, however more information should come out during Tuesday's morning shootaround.
