Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday in Toronto

Curry (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Curry was able to go through all of Thursday's practice, so his absence on the first half of a back-to-back set Friday was likely precautionary. Assuming he does return Saturday, Patrick McCaw and Shaun Livingston would likely see reduced roles.

