Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers

Curry (ankle) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Clippers.

Curry is probably just feeling some pain after playing his first three games since returning from an ankle sprain that cost him almost a month. He'll likely take the floor, but look for more information after the team goes through morning shootaround.

