Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Sunday vs. Heat
Curry (hand) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Heat.
Curry continues to deal with a hand contusion, though it didn't slow him down Friday against the Magic, as he posted 23 points, 10 assists and three steals. His status will likely be updated after Sunday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Available to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drills two threes in OT for win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Good to go Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...