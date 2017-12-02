Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Sunday vs. Heat

Curry (hand) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Heat.

Curry continues to deal with a hand contusion, though it didn't slow him down Friday against the Magic, as he posted 23 points, 10 assists and three steals. His status will likely be updated after Sunday's morning shootaround.

