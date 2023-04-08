Curry is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers despite dealing with a right hip contusion.
The Warriors will decide their playoff seeding Sunday, so expect Curry to be available in this one. The star floor general is averaging 26.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game over his last 10 outings and shouldn't have any limitations for the regular-season finale.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores game-high 34 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Shines against Spurs•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid production in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 30 points in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Has subpar shooting night•