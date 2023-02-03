Curry holds a probable designation for Saturday's clash with the Mavericks due to a lower left leg contusion.
Curry has previously sported an injury tag on the report due to a shoulder issue, but this seems to be the first mention of a lower leg issue. Fortunately for the Warriors, it doesn't appear to be a particularly serious issue, and Curry should suit up for his usual role as the Warriors' starting point guard Saturday.
