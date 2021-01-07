Curry (ankle) is probable against the Clippers on Friday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, but he should be good to go for the rematch. Since the third game of the season, he's averaging 33.0 points but was held to just 13 points against LA on Wednesday.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Tweaks ankle Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Strong follow up to 62-point game•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Career day against Portland•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 26 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Paces Warriors in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 36 points•