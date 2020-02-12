Play

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Progresses to 5-on-0 drills

Curry (hand) has recently begun participating in 5-on-0 drills and ramping up his conditioning, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

While Curry still isn't taking contact at practice, getting re-integrated into some light drills is an important milestone in his recovery. The first week of March remains Curry's target for a return.

