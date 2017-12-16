Warriors' Stephen Curry: Progresses to light shooting

Curry (ankle) was seen shooting in a "very light" individual session after practice Saturday, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While it might not be much, this is certainly an encouraging sign in Curry's recovery, as it's the most he's been able to do since injuring his ankle in early December. He's set to be re-evaluated next week, at which point we should learn more about a timetable for a return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop