Curry (quadriceps) is making good progress and has started individual workouts, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Curry hasn't played since Nov. 26 due to a left quadriceps contusion but is trending in the right direction ahead of Friday's game against the Timberwolves. The superstar point guard could resume practicing with the team as soon as Wednesday, when the Warriors return home from their three-game road trip. Golden State should offer another update on Curry's status by Thursday night at the latest.