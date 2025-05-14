The Warriors announced Wednesday that Curry (hamstring) has been cleared for light on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated again Saturday.

Curry has been sidelined since the beginning of Game 1 against the Timberwolves due to a left hamstring strain. The Warriors have been targeting a Game 6 return for their superstar, which would take place Sunday if the team wins Game 5 on Wednesday. Brandin Podziemski has handled point guard duties in Curry's absence but has struggled shooting.