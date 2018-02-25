Warriors' Stephen Curry: Provides well-rounded line versus Thunder
Curry provided 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 win over the Thunder.
Curry struggled a bit from the field, but he still knocked down five treys and provided especially useful production on the boards and at the defensive end. He was prolific on a per-minute basis, but the blowout nature of the game limited the amount of court time he received. He was comming off a 44-point, 10-assist game in his previous outing and will look to continue his recent dominance in a favorable matchup against the Knicks on Monday.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 44 points in high-scoring win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Underwhelms in Wednesday's loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team with 22 points in blowout win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Fights through injury scare Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Has leg examined, stays in game•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...