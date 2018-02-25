Warriors' Stephen Curry: Provides well-rounded line versus Thunder

Curry provided 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 win over the Thunder.

Curry struggled a bit from the field, but he still knocked down five treys and provided especially useful production on the boards and at the defensive end. He was prolific on a per-minute basis, but the blowout nature of the game limited the amount of court time he received. He was comming off a 44-point, 10-assist game in his previous outing and will look to continue his recent dominance in a favorable matchup against the Knicks on Monday.