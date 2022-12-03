Curry posted 19 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-111 victory over the Bulls.

Curry didn't shoot well overall against Chicago, though he did knock down four of eight attempts from beyond the arc. However, the superstar point guard was impressive in other areas, grabbing 11 boards and dishing six dimes. Curry's rebounding can be an underappreciated part of his game -- he has collected double-digit boards four times this season and is averaging a career-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. His growth in that area has further solidified his status as one of the game's elite fantasy producers; Curry is adding 30.8 points, 5.1 three-pointers and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 90.9 percent from the charity stripe this season.