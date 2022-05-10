Curry finished with 32 points (10-25 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 101-98 victory over Memphis.

Curry missed a lot of shots in the contest, going just 4-for-14 from three-point range and 10-for-25 overall. However, the superstar point guard led the Warriors with 32 points and eight assists and became the first player in league history to connect on 500 career postseason three-pointers when he nailed a triple just before halftime. Curry also came up big in the clutch, going 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the final 46 seconds of the fourth quarter to help seal the win. He and the Warriors will look to close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday.