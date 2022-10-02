Curry produced 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a block in 17 minutes of Sunday's 104-95 victory over the Wizards in a preseason game in Japan.

After a poor shooting night in Friday's preseason opener, Curry looked like his typical self Sunday and filled the stat sheet in 17 minutes of playing time. It was a slight increase in minutes over the 13 he played in the first preseason contest. The 34-year-old will look to make his ninth All-Star team this season as the Warriors compete to win their fifth title in the last nine seasons.