Curry posted 27 points (8-20 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 108-104 loss to the Suns.

Curry's scoring total was impressive considering his struggles beyond the arc. The nine-time All-Star can be notoriously streaky from downtown, and he wasn't dialed in during his season debut. He made up for the lack of three-point proficiency by cleaning up at the charity stripe and going 4-for-6 on his two-point attempts. With the arrival of Chris Paul, Curry will see more time off the ball in 2023-24, but the adjustment should free him up to challenge for a 30-plus points per game scoring average.