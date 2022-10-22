Curry ended with 34 points (10-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 128-123 loss to Denver.

Curry led all players in scoring in the contest, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Warriors from taking their first loss. The All-Star point guard drained five three-pointers and produced the exact same line from the field (10-for-22) and from the charity stripe (9-for-9) as in the season opener against the Lakers. Curry is off to a hot start, averaging 33.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 4.5 triples, and 2.0 steals through two games.