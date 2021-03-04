Curry went for 35 points (13-28 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in Wednesday's loss to Portland.

Damian Lillard was too much for Golden State down the stretch, but Curry was the game's leading scorer, draining five three-pointers and providing his usual array of complementary stats. Prior to Wednesday, Curry had been in a bit of a three-point-shooting slump -- 6-26 3Pt over his last three games -- but he remains the league's leader in made threes (169) and easily its most valuable fantasy player in that category. Curry and the Warriors will play at Phoenix on Thursday before heading into the All-Star break.