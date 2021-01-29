Curry scored 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Suns.

Curry has four double-doubles this season, but with Klay Thompson (Achilles) out for the season and no other viable secondary scoring threat due to the season-long struggles of both Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre, Curry has been doing the heavy-lifting for the Warriors when it comes to scoring. He has put up at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games, shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from deep during that stretch.