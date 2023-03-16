Curry is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Hawks due to left thumb soreness.
Curry popped for 50 points in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers and has emerged with a thumb injury. If the star point guard misses Friday's matchup, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody could see expanded roles.
