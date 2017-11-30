Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Friday
Curry is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic with a right hand contusion.
Curry is back on the injury report with the same bruised right hand that kept him out of Monday's game against the Kings. He did, however, return for Wednesday's win over the Lakers, so it looks like his precense on the injury report is precautionary, especially with Kevin Durant (ankle), Klay Thompson (ankle) and Andre Iguodala (knee) all appearing on it as well. Expect another update on everyone's status to come following Friday morning's shootaround.
