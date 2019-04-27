Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Game 1

Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 1 on Sunday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry, who played 38 minutes Friday against the Clippers, noticeably struggled at some points after rolling his ankle. While his workload and post game statements indicate that he's fine, Curry's listed as questionable going into Sunday and could see a reduced workload if the pain doesn't subside.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...