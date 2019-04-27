Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Game 1
Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 1 on Sunday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Curry, who played 38 minutes Friday against the Clippers, noticeably struggled at some points after rolling his ankle. While his workload and post game statements indicate that he's fine, Curry's listed as questionable going into Sunday and could see a reduced workload if the pain doesn't subside.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Plans to play in Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sharpens shot during loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads the Warriors with 29 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Superb showing in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Good to go for Game 1•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...