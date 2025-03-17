Curry is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a lower-back strain.
This seems to be a new issue for Curry, who has not missed a game since Jan. 28. If he is unable to play, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton figure to see increased minutes.
