Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Monday

Curry is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic with a right thigh contusion.

Curry appeared to have suffered the injury in Saturday's win over the 76ers, but he ultimately returned and finished the game, playing 30 minutes in all. The point guard will likely test out the injury during shootaround Monday morning, and the Warriors should provide an update on his status shortly after.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories