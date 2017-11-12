Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Monday
Curry is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic with a right thigh contusion.
Curry appeared to have suffered the injury in Saturday's win over the 76ers, but he ultimately returned and finished the game, playing 30 minutes in all. The point guard will likely test out the injury during shootaround Monday morning, and the Warriors should provide an update on his status shortly after.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Suffers bruised quad Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 22 points on Timberwolves•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Posts first double-double of 2017-18•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Tweaks knee, returns to game Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sinks seven threes in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 in Friday's win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...