Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Utah.
Curry remains day-to-day after sitting out Friday against the Thunder. On Friday night, coach Steve Kerr said he was hopeful to have both Curry and Jimmy Butler (illness) back in the lineup to face the Jazz.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Chance to return Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable to play Friday vs. OKC•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits for team-high 26 in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not on injury report•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Iffy for Monday•