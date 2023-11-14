Curry is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota with right knee soreness.

Curry has played in all 11 of the Warriors' games to date, including four that were part of back-to-back sets. He's played 30-plus minutes in each of those contests and could be feeling the effects of some wear and tear heading into Tuesday's contest. The Warriors should have an update on Curry's status following their team shootaround Tuesday morning.