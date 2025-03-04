Curry is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks with right ankle soreness.
Curry turned his ankle during Monday's win over the Hornets but remained in the game. Afterwards, he said he was hopeful to play against the Knicks. Given his questionable tag, it's likely that he sees how his ankle responds in warmups before a decision is made on his status.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopes to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Top distributor in 21-10 showcase•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Strikes for team-high 29 in Philly•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Erupts for 56 points Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles with shot in victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 30 points Sunday•