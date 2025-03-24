Curry (pelvis) will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Miami, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After missing Saturday's game in Atlanta, Curry traveled with the team to Miami and was able to practice Monday. He's also scheduled for an individual workout to see how his injury will respond. If Curry is unable to return to action Tuesday, players such as Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield will likely see an uptick in minutes and usage.