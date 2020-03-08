Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Tuesday
Curry (illness) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Curry missed Saturday's game agains the Raptors with an illness, and coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the two-time MVP was held out of practice Sunday. The Warriors are off Monday, so we may not get an update on Curry's status until shootaround on Tuesday morning.
